Video: Why men have no business marrying before the age of 40, women 30 – Uti Nwachukwu spills
- When it comes to the issue of marriage, there are a lot of varying beliefs that people hold on to.
- During a new interview with Toke Makinwa on ‘Toke Moments’, Uti Nwachukwu who himself is very much still single revealed why he believes men shouldn’t be married before 40, women 30.
Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has divulged why he believes men have no business getting married before the age of 40 and for women, 30.
A lot of people believe that women should get married before the age of 30, and men shouldn’t wait too long after that to tie the knot. But not everybody also agrees on this. Uti Nwachukwu seems to be one of such people.
Asked if he believes in monogamy, for a man and woman to be truly committed to each other for the rest of their lives, Uti Nwachukwu said:
“That is why I am not married yet. I might be Kamala Harris’ age when I decide to get married, I don’t know. Until you are ready.
I don’t believe in monogamy when you’re young but there are exceptions to every rule. Do you understand? There are some people that monogamy would work for when they’re young but the average person, I’ve always said, I don’t think any man has any business marrying before 40.
To me oh, it doesn’t make me right. Between 35 – 40, I will say 35 – 40.
For women, apart from those that are afraid of their biological clock, but then again, how many children do women want these days? And please there is technology these days too. I don’t think any woman should be married before 30.
You have to experience life as a single. You have to weigh your options. For me, leave the spiritual contract of it, the same way I will say leave a government contract of it, because marriage is a contract between you, me, and God.
Leave contract, leave agreement. If you don’t want to commit to somebody, don’t make it official, whether in the presence of God, whether in the presence of the government, whether in the presence of your family. Once you agree, integrity is integrity. There is no excuse.”