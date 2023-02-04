Video: Why men have no business marrying before the age of 40, women 30 – Uti Nwachukwu spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When it comes to the issue of marriage, there are a lot of varying beliefs that people hold on to.

During a new interview with Toke Makinwa on ‘Toke Moments’, Uti Nwachukwu who himself is very much still single revealed why he believes men shouldn’t be married before 40, women 30.

Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has divulged why he believes men have no business getting married before the age of 40 and for women, 30.

When it comes to the issue of marriage, there are a lot of varying beliefs that people hold on to.

A lot of people believe that women should get married before the age of 30, and men shouldn’t wait too long after that to tie the knot. But not everybody also agrees on this. Uti Nwachukwu seems to be one of such people.

During a new interview with Toke Makinwa on ‘Toke Moments’, the actor who himself is very much still single revealed why he believes men shouldn’t be married before 40, women 30.

Asked if he believes in monogamy, for a man and woman to be truly committed to each other for the rest of their lives, Uti Nwachukwu said: