Video: “Why married men are the sweetest to date”-Esther Nwachukwu makes a case for side chicks [Video]

Video: "Why married men are the sweetest to date"-Esther Nwachukwu makes a case for side chicks

  • This isn’t surprising from the actress, who claimed that she had an affair with actor, Junior Pope, who is married with three kids.
  • According to her, married men are the sweetest especially when they are handsome, have money and are good in sex.
Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has stirred reactions with her support for ladies who date married men.

Taking to social media, the upcoming actress, defended them as she gave reasons why dating a married men is better.

According to her, married men are the sweetest especially when they are handsome, have money and are good in sex.

Esther Nwachukwu reemphasized that dating a married man is the sweetest thing on earth.

She said in the video,

“The way person husband they sweet

Do you know that somebody’s husband is the sweetest man on earth.

Person husband dey sweet pass single guys. Am talking about person husband wey get money.

Married men are the sweetest especially if he is husband, has big gbola, good in sex and has money”.

This isn’t surprising from the actress, who claimed that she had an affair with actor, Junior Pope, who is married with three kids.

