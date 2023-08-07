Video: Why Kiddwaya will always be my favorite housemate – Laycon

Laycon, a popular reality celebrity, explains why he chose Kiddwaya as his favorite roommate in the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ program.

Laycon believes that as long as Kiddwaya stays in the house, he will be his favorite housemate due to his easygoing personality and lack of drama.

Both Kiddwaya and Laycon previously appeared in the show’s season 5 “Lockdown” edition in 2020.

On his Twitter page, Laycon wrote …

“I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life.”

See his post below …