Video: “Why Khloe has the best BBL body”- Pretty Mike claims, trashes Blessing CEO

Nigerian entrepreneur and celebrity Pretty Mike recently shared photos of his best and worst BBL bodies.

The socialite claimed that relationship expert Blessing CEO has his worst BBL to date in an interview with Pulse Nigeria.

He praised Khloe, the Big Brother Naija reality star, for having the greatest as the best in his category.

He claims that Khloe is his friend, and that he witnessed her transformation from 0 to 100.

“BBNaija’s Khloe has the best BBL, and she is my girl, I have seen her from 0 to 100.

The worst right now is Blessing CEO”.

It is no longer news that Blessing CEO went under the knife, after criticizing those who undergo surgery.

The relationship expert broken the internet when she debuted her body on social media.

She revealed she had gone under the knife for a liposuction procedure to boost her self-confidence.*

Also BBN Double Wahala housemate Khloe Abiri had gone under the knife.

GISTLOVER reported in 2020 that the reality star had gone under the knife after being bullied by many following her exit from the reality show.

Khloe, who had kept mum about the details of her surgery, finally shared the journey with the world as she marked her second anniversary post-surgery.

Khloe confessed that she is obsessed with her new shape, as she revealed how nervous she was and how she had thoughts she wouldn’t make it alive.