Video: Why it is unnecessary to lie about one’s age for marriage – Pretty Mike

Pretty Mike, a popular socialite, has highlighted why it is unnecessary for people to lie about their age merely because they are getting married.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, he discussed the issue and said that early-stage relationships that are built on lies are certain to fail.

He said:

“I don’t think one should go into marriage with a lot of skeletons in one’s cupboard, especially lying about one’s age or having children before. The question is, ‘If the person had been telling such lies, what is the guarantee that the marriage will last when it is based on lies’?”

He was also asked by the interviewer what he’d do if he found out that his partner had lied to him about her age:

“It depends on how far we have gone in the relationship. If we have gone as far as 10 years in the relationship and it has been smooth, I might get upset but we would eventually solve it. However, if is just two years in the marriage and we had been having fights and disagreements, that would be a reason to just leave the marriage.”

Mike added that in order to demonstrate that he was still in the business, he frequently made “statements” and drew attention at events.