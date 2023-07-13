Video: “Why is my marriage paining a lot of people”- Anita Joseph questions as she sends message to naysayers

Anita Joseph, a Nollywood actress, has questioned why so many people are against her marriage to her younger husband, MC Fish.

Since the actress revealed her relationship to the performer and walked down the aisle with him, many have been critical of their union.

Anita Joseph noted that she is not the only married Nigerian celebrity and asked why people are against them on her Instagram page.

According to Anita Brown, her marriage is unbreakable because it was founded on the rock of God.

“I sincerely want to ask.

Why my marriage dey pain a lot of people.

Na only me marry for Nigeria.

Una never still believe am.

Because I be controversial actress wey get better character pass many of Una.

This camp is sealed forever.

You see that Rock Jesus built the church on!

Mathew 16

That’s the Rock he placed my marriage so stop backbiting Inula do yourself that favor isika kitikpa.

Shalom in the very Highest”.