Video: “Why is he being selfish when he knows he can’t win”- Cross rages as he questions Peter Obi’s ambition – [Video]

Reality star, Cross Ikechukwu has tagged the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as selfish due to his presidential ambition.

A snippet from a gathering tagged, ‘Atiku Youth World Outreach‘ which recently surfaced online shows Cross asking why Peter Obi is selfish by contesting despite knowing he won’t win.

Cross who is a staunch supporter of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar demanded answers to his question in the gathering.

Vehemently speaking, the ex-BBNaija housemate said:

“Why is Peter Obi a bit selfish? Why is he being selfish when he knows that he cannot win this election? Why is he doing that? Explain to me, I want to know how?”

