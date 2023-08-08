Video: Why I’m Yet to Get Pregnant 3 years After Having My First Child – Singer Simi Shares Shocking Revelation [Video]

Simi, a popular Nigerian vocal powerhouse, took to social media to explain why she is yet to have another child after giving birth to her first child, Adejare Kosoko.

Recall, Simi welcomes her daughter Adejare with her husband singer Adekunle Gold in May 2020. As of the moment of filling this content, her only child is now 3 years old.

In the latest video shared online with her daughter Adejare, Simi, the ‘Duduke” hitmaker for the first time unwrapped why she is yet to get pregnant again.

Simi claims that having her first child, Adejare, has caused changes in her body, one of which has impacted her eyes.

Speaking further in the video, Simi said she has been suffering from an eye defect after giving birth to Adejare, and since it has got worsened.

Simi added she visits the clinic 3 months ago and as a way to correct his eye defect, the doctor recommended a glass for her.

poshest_hope: The things pregnancy does to a woman’s body ehn!! One of the reasons I’ll opt for surrogacy if I have my way. God bless every mother out there.

oluwafadererami: Imagine going through all these as a mother and one stupid man will now still cheat on you!! Lmao thunder!!!

official__teewealth: Women dey try sha… God bless all great mothers out there.

thefoodnetworknig2: Pregnancy is such a life changing, sacrificing experience! Mothers are golds.

the_saucee_: No wonder some Swedish women are refusing to get pregnant. Pregnancy is a lot. This generation will resort to surrogacy.

michael._u: E fit be the groceries wey you invest on in the past don dey show workings.

jasonsfoodsng: Exactly what happened to me. My life right now and I hate glasses but don’t have any choice. Women go through a lot to birth.

miani30: My whole body changed, especially my brain.

ayoke_: And one man will open his mouth waa and ask ‘what do you bring to the table’ My whole life!