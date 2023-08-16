Video: Why I Walked Away from Music, Relocated from Nigeria – Veteran Rapper, Eldee

Sikirullahi Olanrewaju Dabiri, also known as Eldee the Don, a Nigerian hip-hop artist, has disclosed why he left music and migrated from Nigeria.

Former Trybesmen member stated he left the nation to “clear” his thoughts after being “scammed” by an advising agency that accepted money from investors and told them it was being invested in his music.

Some of his team members had left their families in other countries to come to Nigeria to work on the project, only to be disappointed.

In his words:

“What happened was that, Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for business to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios.

“So they approached me for a partnership. And I accepted. But unbeknown to me, what was happening was him [Tonye Akindele] and his partner had the people who were funding the record label but the label was not getting money. I was still funding my music.

The rapper revealed this while speaking on the newest episode of the King of Talks podcast, presented by comedian Teju Babyface.

Eldee claimed it took him nearly a year to realize he was being duped after amassing massive debts.

In another story, Eldee gives reason why People in Their 70s Shouldn’t Be President

In a recent interview with media personality JOI, ElDee stated that it is a sign of failure.

ElDee said;

“There is no reason why people who are in their 70s are trying to be President in Nigeria.

To me, it is a failure because it means you haven’t groomed anybody this whole time wey fit come in, come bring in new ideas. You believe sat na you go still do am. Na still this you go do everything.

My mentality is, let new people in.”

The singer also revealed that his father brought the internet to Nigeria, adding that he inherited ICT knowledge from his father.