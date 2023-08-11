Video: Why I rejected N10 million for a movie role despite being broke – Actor Chinwetalu Agu

Chinwetalu Agu, a veteran Nollywood actor, has revealed why he turned down a N10 million offer.

In a recent interview with Chude, Agu described turning down a N10 million offer to play a role in a movie from millionaire business entrepreneur Mike Adenuga.

According to Agu, when the millionaire businessman made the offer, he was broke and had not made up to N1 million previously, but he insisted on getting N20 million.

After threatening to walk away, Adenuga later compromised and gave him the N20 million, according to the famed thespian.

He said, “Chief Mike Adenuga said, ‘what I have for you in this contract is N10 million.’ I have not seen N1 million before when he was pricing me N10 million but I refused. I said, ‘if it’s not N20 million, forget it.’

“He insisted, I insisted. So, I pretend to rise up and said, ‘give me money to go back to Enugu. If there’s any available flight, book it for me let me just quietly go back.’

“They regarded me to now being serious when I rose up. Chief Mike Adenuga said ‘sit down.’ He ordered them to bring documents for signing. They brought and I signed.

“From that moment uhuru dance started. I did it diplomatically in the office. I didn’t want them to know that N20m was a big deal [to me]. But it was the most wonderful thing [to me] at the moment.”