Video: Why I refused to sign Wizkid, Davido – Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy, a well-known music executive, explains why he declined to sign Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Davido to his now-defunct record label, Mo’hits.

The revelations were made by Don Jazzy while he was a guest on the Fisayo Fosudo-hosted Leaderboard podcast.

The CEO of Mavin Records explained that he was unable to sign Wizkid because Banky W, the CEO of EME Records, had already seized the chance to sign the Starboy.

Don Baba J revealed that he had the opportunity to sign Davido but declined because he thought Davido would succeed without the help of a record label.

Don Jazzy also expressed regret for not signing artists like Simi and Teni. He mentioned that he came close to signing rapper Falz The Bahd Guy, but unfortunately, the deal fell through.

In his words, “I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that he would be fine. Wizkid, obviously, I couldn’t because Banky W got to him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love his work. We almost had a deal.”

Don Jazzy gives N500K to struggling student who asked for ‘a big hug’

Don Jazzy, a well-known music producer, grants a student 500 000 Naira after hearing about their struggles in school.

The student complained that school had gotten too challenging and that everything felt like a struggle in a message to the head of Mavin Records.

The unidentified student added that they’re currently at a breaking point and needs hug from Don Jazzy.

“Currently going through it at school. Almost at my breaking point with literally everything. I need a big hug,” the student wrote.

Don Jazzy commiserated with the student and asked if receiving 500 thousand naira would be enough ‘hug’ for her.

He said that if that would be enough, she should send her account number to him, while also apologizing to the student for having replied her messages late.