ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Why I nearly took voluntary exit from the reality show” – Pere

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

Pere reacts after a lady leaked his explicit video and accused him of breaking her sister’s heart 6 years ago

Pere, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has disclosed details regarding his recent incident with fellow competitor Adekunle and his consequent consideration of leaving the reality program voluntarily.

The event occurred on Monday during a heated Head of House game, resulting in a furious discussion between the two housemates.

Pere accused Adekunle of “cheating” throughout the game, resulting in a heated argument that lasted longer than expected.

During a private journal session with Biggie on Tuesday, Pere shared his thoughts about the occurrence and the emotions it evoked in him.

Recounting the incident, Pere disclosed, “I was angry, and it made me feel the entire house was against him. I won’t let them win. The Pepper Dem faction and others didn’t want me to be HOH.”

Pere went on to share an unsettling detail about the altercation.

In his words;

“I was angry, and it made me feel the entire house was against him. I won’t let them win. The Pepper Dem faction and others didn’t want me to be HOH.”

“They’re scared. It’s like they enjoy the chaos and disorderliness, and they know that I’ll bring all that to a halt. I almost left yesterday. It took so much control to restrain me from doing something that’ll jeopardise my stay here.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci wishes her mother happy birthday

1 hour ago

Video: “She has forgotten he is a man” – Video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown on boat cruise stirs reactions

2 hours ago

I turned sand to diamond – Davido says as he shows off his newly acquired Timeless Diamond Necklace

2 hours ago

Video: “I must meet him” – Man trekking from Benue to Lagos to see Oga Sabinus pleads

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button