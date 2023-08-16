Video: “Why I nearly took voluntary exit from the reality show” – Pere

Pere, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has disclosed details regarding his recent incident with fellow competitor Adekunle and his consequent consideration of leaving the reality program voluntarily.

The event occurred on Monday during a heated Head of House game, resulting in a furious discussion between the two housemates.

Pere accused Adekunle of “cheating” throughout the game, resulting in a heated argument that lasted longer than expected.

During a private journal session with Biggie on Tuesday, Pere shared his thoughts about the occurrence and the emotions it evoked in him.

Recounting the incident, Pere disclosed, “I was angry, and it made me feel the entire house was against him. I won’t let them win. The Pepper Dem faction and others didn’t want me to be HOH.”

Pere went on to share an unsettling detail about the altercation.

In his words;

“I was angry, and it made me feel the entire house was against him. I won’t let them win. The Pepper Dem faction and others didn’t want me to be HOH.”

“They’re scared. It’s like they enjoy the chaos and disorderliness, and they know that I’ll bring all that to a halt. I almost left yesterday. It took so much control to restrain me from doing something that’ll jeopardise my stay here.”