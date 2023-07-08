Video: Why I haven’t slept with a man for 4 years – Lizzy Gold spills

Lizzy Gold Onuwaje, a Nollywood actress, explains why she has been celibate for four years.

The movie star announced this on her official Threads account, a brand-new social media platform.

As she is keeping her body until she gets married, the mother of two said that it has been four years since her last sexual encounter.

In her words:

“I have been celibate for four years …keeping my body till am married …”

Netizens Reactions:

The post as expected triggered a lot of reactions from netizens who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One @clinjiokes wrote: “Na who we go ask? You wey I. See for one London hotels with your boo? See lamba”

akaleruth wrote: “Heaven is the goal 😂😂”

famousnelson3 wrote: “I understand sha…”

brozphee14 wrote: “Me too 🤦🤦”

Actress, Lizzy Gold reacts to claims of being a chronic smoker

Lizzy Gold, a Nollywood actress, has responded to comments that she smokes in real life as a result of the specific kinds of roles she plays.

The mother of two clarified this in a statement on her own Instagram page, claiming that many people are assuming she actually smokes after seeing her new film.

Lizzy Gold remarked that she merely does it to act out her roles and doesn’t actually smoke.

She said that she has a cigarette allergy.

In her words: