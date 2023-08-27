ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Why I haven’t seen my children for 7 years” Daddy Freeze spills

Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, a Nigerian media figure, has sparked a controversy online after implying that he is a deadbeat father.

During a live video with comedian Julius Agwu, the media personality disclosed that he had not seen his children in 7 years.

The married man claimed that he hasn’t seen his children for years, whom he shares with his ex-wife Opeyemi, and won’t recognize them if he meets them on the street.

Daddy Freeze further stated that the only number that his children’s mother gave him to contact them was her number.

Despite it all, Daddy Freeze stated that he is fine irrespective of the situation that he faces while adding that there is no need to be worried about him.

The controversial media personality prayed that his children be alright, as he expressed assurance of their safety.

Daddy Freeze got married to Opeyemi Olarinde and their marriage was blessed with two children, eventually, They got divorced in 2014 both couples laid allegations on each another for committing adultery and domestic violence.

