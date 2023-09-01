Video: “Why I Got Separated from My Wife” – Ninalowo Bolanle Opens Up on Reasons Behind His Unexpected Marriage Crash

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ninalowo Bolanle, a popular Nollywood actor, has revealed the reason behind his sudden marriage crash.

The actor sparked a social media frenzy after announcing his divorce from Bunmi.

The actor confessed in an emotional message that he has accepted the “reality of the end of a road.”

Ninalowo claimed that the decision to divorce his wife was unavoidable since it was necessary for a “peaceful and loveable future.”

He mentioned their children, his mental health, and other considerations as factors in the difficult decision.

The actor’s post conveyed his regret at the situation while also recognizing the need for growth and a brighter future.

His interview on Chude Jideonwo’s visual podcast has also surfaced online where the actor opened up about how he messed up his marriage.

He noted that his wife eventually started to perceive him as an outsider in their home. He said:

“The years when I was feeling too young and cheating all day, breaking her heart and everything to the years when I wasn’t there and pursuing my dreams.

“But I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of her life as well. So, I became somebody that she didn’t recognise anymore. At some point, I couldn’t call her to pick up my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control because she outgrew me.”

