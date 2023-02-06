Video: Why I dumped music for mass communication at the peak of my career – Korede Bello

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Korede, best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel/pop song that topped many music charts across Nigeria, signed a record deal with Mavin Records with the release of the globally successful hit song “Dorobucci” in 2014

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwakorede Bello has disclosed why he dumped his successful music career to pursue a degree in Mass Communication.

Korede, best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel/pop song that topped many music charts across Nigeria, signed a record deal with Mavin Records with the release of the globally successful hit song “Dorobucci” in 2014.

But at the peak of his career, the singer returned to school to pursue a degree in Mass Communication.

In a recent interview with The New Telegraph, the singer opens up about how he has been able to cope with the mental health struggles that come with being in the entertainment industry, as well as his decision to leave his music career and study mass communication.

“I love education, not so much traditional education, but I love to learn how the world works and how the human mind operates. So getting a degree in Mass Communication seemed congruent with my profession,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “Writing a headline is similar to writing a chorus. They both have to be catchy and evoke some emotional reaction. Music and news are both languages of emotional connection. So, it is a good thing to be educated on your passion. I have observed that you can be the most famous or richest person on earth and still be unhappy or unsatisfied on the inside.”