Video: “Why I Don’t See Myself as A Feminist”- Actress Ini Edo Reveals

During an interview, popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has revealed the reasons why she didn’t see herself as a feminist

Ini Edo stated that she isn’t struggling for the King position like some of her colleagues, as she is contented with being a queen and a woman

In an interview on Tea with Taypod podcast, Ini Edo declared herself a non-feminist, because she has been raised in a certain way, to respect and value men. Though, she loves to protect women’s rights and feels the need for equality, however, she is a structured person.

She said, “Being a feminist means different thing to different people.

I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality, but I am also a structured person.

I have been raised a certain way. I am raised to respect and value men.

I want to be a woman and also want to be able to be a queen. I am not struggling for the King’s position. I am comfortable being a queen as long as there is nothing hovering my crown”.

Unlike Ini Edo who doesn’t see herself as a feminist, Big Brother Naija reality star, Erica Nlewedim is a proud feminist.

Shanty Town: Why unclad scenes were unavoidable – Ini Edo speaks -VIDEO

According to Ini Edo who played the role of ‘Inem’, Shanty Town is a story about crime and prostitution and one can’t tell such a story without displaying nudity.

Actress, Ini Edo has revealed why nudity was inevitable in the trending movie series, Shanty Town.

The actress made her point clear during an interview with BBC Pidgin where she hinted at why some private body parts were flashed in the film.

She added that going naked wasn’t aimed at debasing anyone rather it was in a bid to make the movie look so real.

The veteran movie star also berated the excessive emphasis placed on a woman’s body while urging people to begin to see a lady’s body as a mere creation of God without weird reasonings attached.