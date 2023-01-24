Video: “Why I can’t leave my marriage over infidelity”- Patience Ozokwor reveals [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor has revealed why she can’t leave her marriage over infidelity.

The veteran, who lost her husband years back and has refused to remarry, made this known in an interview with Mercy Johnson for her weekly cook show, Mercy’s Menu.

Patience Ozokwor stated that she can’t leave her husband’s house for anyone, because the side chick is the visitor and as such, must leave for her.

Mama G, as she is fondly called, added that she would hold her family tightly, polish it and sweep out the dirt in other to get back her home.

Even when the infidelity is constant, she insisted that she wouldn’t leave her house for anyone.

Mercy Johnson questioned the veteran,

Infidelity in marriage is that a deal breaker. Can you advise anyone to leave if there is infidelity?

Mama G replied, “Me I am not going to leave my house for anybody ooo. You are the visitor that came in find your way out. I will so hold my family, polish it, and sweep out all the dirt and I have a peaceful home again”.

Even when the infidelity is constant?