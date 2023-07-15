ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Why I can never live in Lagos — Odumodublvck

2 hours ago
How I almost died before my fame, received 16 stitches – Odumodublvck recounts

Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, an Abuja-based hip-hop artist, emphasizes that despite being Nigeria’s entertainment capital, he finds it difficult to consider moving to Lagos.

Odumodublvck revealed this during an appearance on Quincy Jonze’s Echoo Room podcast.

His primary motivation for making this decision is the city’s perceived lack of safety and the potential negative impact on his mental health.

Instead, he expresses a preference for relocating to Abuja, a city known for its relaxed and tranquil atmosphere, where he is well-known.

In his words;

“Let’s say a fish pond has 10 fishes in Lagos and there are a hundred fishermen; in Abuja, there are 10 fishes and there are five fishermen, if you are a fisherman, where would you go and cast your nets?

“With the help of the internet, you can connect anybody. Now I’m in Lagos here na, I’m in Echoo Room na. I came from Abuja, I can go back tomorrow. It’s just funds.

“I’ll come here but to stay here and dabble in that pond, is not safe. It’s not safe for my brand. It’s not safe for my mental space. It’s not safe for my bank accounts. Because, if Wizkid dey do show, before him call me, he go first call Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Fireboy, Oxlade, Buju, Omah Lay. I can keep going on and on, before they get to Odumodu.

“But where we are in Abuja, if Skepta should come, if they don call three artists, dem no call me then dem never call any artist.”

LASU Concert: “Na pictures we dey run from” – Odumodublvck opens up on why he ran for his dear life

Following reports that he was being pursued by cultists at Pocolee’s concert in LASU, well-known rapper Odumodublvck explains why he was seen running away.

The rapper Odumodublvck and the Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda were allegedly assaulted at Lagos State University, according to reports and videos that surfaced online. It was claimed that Bella was assaulted and that Odumodublvck was given a hot pursuit by some cultists.

When responding to this on Twitter, Odumodublvck insisted that he wasn’t avoiding a fight.

He claimed that the only reason he was running away from the crowd was because the amount of fan chanting had grown too loud.
He wrote:

“THE INTERNET IS A MAD PLACE 😂😂😂😂

WE NO RUN FROM FIGHT O.

NA TOO MUCH HAILINGS AND PICTURES WE DEY RUN FROM.

ABEG NASO DEM DEY RUN FROM FIGHT?

WITH SWAG 😂😂😂😂😂

KAI. INTERNETTTTTT SWEET O”

