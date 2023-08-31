Video: Why I Bath with My Clothes on In the House – Whitemoney Reveals, Brags About His Massive ‘Organ’

Whitemoney, the winner of BBNaija All Stars, explains why he doesn’t bath n+ked in the BBNaija All Stars mansion.

This was revealed by the reality star during a conversation with other housemates, including Alex, Cross, and Kim Oprah.

He defined himself as a grower, which means that when he is excited, his manhood expands to a gigantic length yet appears little in its regular form.

If the girls view his large private area, they will quickly experience orgasm, according to Whitemoney.

Whitemoney disclosure piqued the interest of his fellow housemates, who joined in the debate as they went with the flow.

Following Whitemoney’s comment, netizens aired their opinions, with many doubting him.

One @realanitaoluwo wrote: “If it was really that big he wouldn’t have to talk so much about it.”

southsidegirl___ wrote: “So do you use it on men or women?”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “The same thing you opened legs the other day in the garden and we didn’t see anything ?”

spicyairmie wrote: “Pere has never said anything about it. Na people dey talk am for Pere. Whitemoney rest, that thing no reach like that just rest.”

adacargo_ wrote: “thing is he fit no dey lie oh

mummy_greatlove wrote: “Na this one u go post about him but the positive ones you will do as if you no see am Mtcheeeew.”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “This guy is all mouth I swear. He can hype himself?”

ecy_eseosa wrote: “Say na growers 😂”

bnksjeff wrote: “You don’t want them to see ya yansh as e open.”