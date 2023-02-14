Video: “Why I am so blessed to have you as my husband”- Olori Ashley celebrates four months wedding anniversary with Ooni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Queen Ashley Afolasade, the fourth wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is celebrating their four months anniversary.

Sharing a video from their wedding, Queen Ashley revealed why she is blessed to be married to the Ooni.

Describing him as the love of her life, she disclosed that she is blessed to have him because he makes her happy with endless joy and smiles.

Queen Ashley appreciated him for loving her unconditionally amidst everything, protecting her, taking care of her and lots more.

Making a lifetime commitment, Queen Ashley promised to always love him without any reservations.