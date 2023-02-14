Video: “Why I am so blessed to have you as my husband”- Olori Ashley celebrates four months wedding anniversary with Ooni
Queen Ashley Afolasade, the fourth wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is celebrating their four months anniversary.
Sharing a video from their wedding, Queen Ashley revealed why she is blessed to be married to the Ooni.
Describing him as the love of her life, she disclosed that she is blessed to have him because he makes her happy with endless joy and smiles.
Queen Ashley appreciated him for loving her unconditionally amidst everything, protecting her, taking care of her and lots more.
She added that if did anything right in her life, it is given her heart to him.
Making a lifetime commitment, Queen Ashley promised to always love him without any reservations.
“Dagunduro Oko Folasade, Otiti Arinkilemi it’s been four beautiful months and forever to go with you my darling husband, the love of my life. The way you call out my full name always reminds me of my late father of blessed memory, who led our paths together. I am so blessed to have you as my husband, you make me so happy with endless joy and smiles on my face everytime 8? With you or the thought of you. I pray for many more years together in health, wealth and more beautiful children lase Eledumare.
Akande Mi Ajiwe Fun’Osha, Erujeje Adimula, Olowo Ori Afolasade, thank you for your constant prayers on me, thank you for loving me unconditionally amidst everything. When you love someone you’ll protect them, it is the most natural thing to do. Thank you for protecting us and our love. Thank you for taking care of me and everyone around you. Thank you for loving me just the way I am. It is very hard to find ones soul mate, but when you do, you hold them very dear to your heart. I struggle so hard to find the right words to tell you how much you mean to me my darling HUSBAND, but if I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you.
My husband, My Crown Jewel, Ade Ori Mi, I promise to always love you without any reservations, comfort you in times of distress. I will always encourage you and stand by you. I promise to always laugh with you, cry with you, grow with you in mind and in spirit. I will always be open and honest with you, cherish and adore you forever my King Erin gangan ode, Ekun Ajibogun soro ki emi Ola yin gun Oko Mii, Ase”.