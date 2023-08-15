Video: Why I Am Not Happy with Seyi Vibes – Singer Portable Spills [Video]

A video has gone viral on social media in which prominent Nigerian artist Portable finally confesses the reason for his altercation with his colleague, Seyi Vibez.

Portable, the “Zazoo Zeh” hitmaker, tells why he is upset with Seyi Vibez as a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast, presented by media celebrity Nedu Wazoba and his co-podcaster.

This comes after Portable made it known to the public that he is in a relationship with Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, Queen Dami.

Portable explained why he is upset with Seyi Vibez by saying that when he first rose to fame, Seyi Vibez invited him to play at his program, and he declined.

He added that he performs at the show at Shrine without collecting a dime from Seyi Vibez adding that he even spray up to N500K.

However, when it comes to his turn, Portable said he called on Seyi Vibez to come and perform at his show but Seyi Vibez chooses to ignore him and even did not read the message sent to him.

Recall that over the past few months Portable and Seyi Vibez are well known to be dragging each other online.

Portable accused Seyi Vibez of copying Asake’s style of singing and further promised that he will remove his teeth.

Seyi Vibez also claps back at Portable by throwing jabs at him and even attacks his paternal figure.

Watch Portable speaks on his fight with Seyi Vibez below;