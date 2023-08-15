ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Why I Am Not Happy with Seyi Vibes – Singer Portable Spills [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 53 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

A video has gone viral on social media in which prominent Nigerian artist Portable finally confesses the reason for his altercation with his colleague, Seyi Vibez.

Portable, the “Zazoo Zeh” hitmaker, tells why he is upset with Seyi Vibez as a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast, presented by media celebrity Nedu Wazoba and his co-podcaster.

This comes after Portable made it known to the public that he is in a relationship with Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, Queen Dami.

Portable explained why he is upset with Seyi Vibez by saying that when he first rose to fame, Seyi Vibez invited him to play at his program, and he declined.

He added that he performs at the show at Shrine without collecting a dime from Seyi Vibez adding that he even spray up to N500K.

However, when it comes to his turn, Portable said he called on Seyi Vibez to come and perform at his show but Seyi Vibez chooses to ignore him and even did not read the message sent to him.

Recall that over the past few months Portable and Seyi Vibez are well known to be dragging each other online.

Portable accused Seyi Vibez of copying Asake’s style of singing and further promised that he will remove his teeth.

Seyi Vibez also claps back at Portable by throwing jabs at him and even attacks his paternal figure.

Watch Portable speaks on his fight with Seyi Vibez below;

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 53 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Mourning Bobrisky Deletes Instagram Posts as He Mourns Dad’s Death in Special Way

41 mins ago

BBN All Stars: Rita Dominic, Leo Dasilva, Vee, others react to Uriel’s eviction

2 hours ago

Video: Danielle, Yul Edochie’s Only Daughter Reacts as Her Mother May Steps Out Without Wedding Ring

10 hours ago

Video: BBNaijaAllStars: Mercy Eke Wins HOH, Alex Granted Immunity from This Week’s Eviction

12 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button