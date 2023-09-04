Video: “Why I am jubilating over my crashed marriage”- Bolanle Ninalowo says as he reacts to old video circulating online

Bolanle Ninalowo, a Nollywood actor, has reacted to an old video of him admitting his mistakes in his marriage, just days after announcing his divorce.

The actor and his lovely wife, the mother of his two children, have split up for the second time.

Following the shocking announcement, an old video of him admitting to adultery and his shameful lifestyle, which caused his marriage to fall apart for the first time before the pair reconciled, went viral. You may watch the video here.

In response, Bolanle criticized bloggers for chasing clout with his divorce, calling them hypocrites.

He claimed that he owes no one an explanation for his life choices because a conqueror does not talk.

Bolanle stunned many when he announced that he is ecstatic about the news that his marriage is on the rocks, while others are concerned about him.

He hoped that the God who had helped him would also help them.

“A conqueror doesn’t speak! I owe no one explanation for my life decisions!! Bloggers are simply hypocrites in thirst for clout!!

Any interviews circulating of me are old from 6yrs ago which was before I restored the marriage that has now finally ended! Na me dey jubilate, na una dey worry. God wey help mego help una ooo”.