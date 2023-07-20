Video: “Why I am dragging Uche Elendu and her cohorts” Angela Okorie spills

Angela Okorie has explained why she is at loggerheads with Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph

She described how Uche Elendu visited her home after she was shot, recorded videos of her being shaved with a razor to remove the gun bullets, and then sent them to bloggers.

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has explained why she is at loggerheads with Uche Elendu, Anita Joseph, and other members of her team.

The movie star who has been dragging them for days revealed in a video posted on her Instagram page that she is merely trying to defend herself against them.

Although she dislikes dragging people, she must defend herself when necessary.

She wants to remain silent for the time being, but if they lie against her, she won’t think twice about starting the draggings again.

“Everybody knows that I don’t drag people but if the lies keep coming up I will have to defend myself.

When I was shot Uche Elendu came to my house and videoed me while they were cutting my face with a razor blade and removing the pellets from the gunshot”.

“For those of you who still call to understand why I have been in all blogs (make una dey read abeg). Some people said am dragging my ex-friends, with messages of their dirty lives.

Listen carefully and slide on to see more videos and understand after watching tell me why I shouldn’t drag people giving me bad names for no reason, have you ever seen any husband or wife come out to say Angela snatched one thing or the other?

Bloggers pls verify before putting whatever will bring traffic to your page, you destroyed my name with misinformation.

As for Uche and her cohorts, I achieved those posts y’all know ma ready to drag you 4eva.

If you ever lie against me again your dirty episodes are still remaining.

This will be the last time I will address this.

I want to continue our giveaway”.