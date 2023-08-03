Video: “Why he deserves all the insults”- Pete Edochie finally speaks on Yul’s marital saga

Pete Edochie, a veteran actor, has finally broken his silence on his son, Yul Edochie’s marital problems, which have been circulating on social media for some time now.

Pete Edocchie addressed the topic in Igbo parables in a recent conversation with Chude Jideonwo said “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages

Meanwhile according to reports, May Yul Edochie, the gorgeous wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has launched a N100 million lawsuit against his second wife, Judy Austin.

Judy is being sued by the mother of three, who has filed a petition for the dissolution of her marriage to Yul, for having an affair with her husband.

According to sources, when May filed for divorce from Yul, she also filed for adultery with her spouse against Judy.

According to the report, Yul and Judy are not legally married, despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media. Yul cannot legally marry anyone until May and Yul are officially divorced.

May is reportedly seeking N100 million as damages for the affair which has cost her a lot.

The report added that Judy and Yul, who are aware of the petitions are dodging it.