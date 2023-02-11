Video: “Why do we put so much energy into living a fake life” -Mary Njoku quizzes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress and media entrepreneur, Mary Njoku has questioned why many waste their energies on living a fake life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of Iroko TV boss, questioned why such energy can’t be used into making it in reality.

For her, it wouldn’t make sense to her, why people succumb to living a fake life rather than attempting to make it.

She noted how many rely on the belief that not everyone is destined to be rich, and as such succumb, to fake lifestyle.

Mary Njoku, further noted how they are wasting their destiny in a fake world while also trying to get validation from people who don’t care about them.