Video: “Why do people do photoshoot for valentine” Don Jazzy asks very important question [Video]

The Mavins boss has questioned why people go extra during the love season.







Nigerian singer cum music executive, Don Jazzy is asking an important question as everyone across the world celebrate Valentine today, February 14th.

Taking to his Instagram page to express himself, Don Jazzy questioned the importance of photoshoot during valentine.

He noted how his timeline has been filled with red and white themed photos of celebrities.

Don Jazzy, mentioned how people also do photoshoot for birthdays, maternity, Christmas and more.