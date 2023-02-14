ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Why do people do photoshoot for valentine” Don Jazzy asks very important question [Video]

6 hours ago

  • The Mavins boss has questioned why people go extra during the love season.
I only know four faithful men in the world – Don Jazzy reveals

Nigerian singer cum music executive, Don Jazzy is asking an important question as everyone across the world celebrate Valentine today, February 14th.

The Mavins boss has questioned why people go extra during the love season.

Taking to his Instagram page to express himself, Don Jazzy questioned the importance of photoshoot during valentine.

He noted how his timeline has been filled with red and white themed photos of celebrities.

Don Jazzy, mentioned how people also do photoshoot for birthdays, maternity, Christmas and more.

“Why do you people do photoshoot for Valentine. It’s not like I am trying to hate…. You do for Christmas, birthday, maternity.. Why do you do photoshoot for Valentine. Look at everywhere, all my timeline is just…. Get out”.

6 hours ago
