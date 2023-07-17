Video: Why DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan dumped her weeks after their engagement – Insider reveals

An insider has revealed why DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan, allegedly dumped the billionaire’s daughter weeks after their engagement.

In a tweet, he claimed that the white boy ended his relationship with Cuppy due to a lack of sex from the billionaire’s daughter.

Social media users have weighed in on the revelation, with many sympathizing with Cuppy over the ‘breakfast’ she received.

Tunmise01 said: “So lack of sex reach to breakup when she’s not even your wife yet ? Issokay.”

Big T reacted: “You and I know sex before marriage is outrightly wrong shey? But then, they are doing that already no big deal. So now she saying she wants that to stop till they are married shouldn’t be a big deal too now, abi 🤷‍♀️.”

Michael Kitan commented: “Lol wait Tbaby, if you are the guy. Would you agree? Something u guys are already doing plus u guys are already in the engaged level. There is a scope behind it.”

Pay3ot said: “And the man has left because he cannot cope..why are you angry? You say you no want the man say him no fit you wan vex, so only you can want things?”

Dj Cuppy reacts following alleged break up with fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Billionaire’s heiress,Florence Otedola,better known as Dj Cuppy reacts to reports that she is heartbroken following an alleged break-up with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

This comes after Ryan posted a cryptic note about their relationship on social media, following which he unfollowed the love of his life.

Dj Cuppy took to Twitter, a microblogging platform, to share a stunning photo of herself glowing with a bright smile on her face, amidst thoughts of heartbreak.

She captioned the photo with an emoji of a waving hand and a ribbon, implying that her relationship withRyan Taylorhad ended.

The photo, however, sparked another wave of reactions from netizens who slapped the phrase, ‘I told you so’ as many seemed to anticipate the separation.

Netizens Reactions…

omonna14 said: “Break up no dey move this wan again 😂”

FOkpolokpo wrote: “Aaaaah sorry welcome back to the single life matter. love will find you again”

toyor_pr opined: “It’s okay to cry Cuppy, we know you aren’t fine. Cry it all out, you can call if you need someone to talk to”

KhaleedSZN penned: “Sorry sis, I’m here for you if you need a shoulder to cry on, and if you need something to rid….. ❤️‍🩹🥹”