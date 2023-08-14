Video: Why brands refused to sign Dorathy Bachor despite being 1st runner up – Seyi Awolowo spills

Seyi Awolowo has revealed why businesses are reluctant to sign Dorathy Bachor despite the fact that she was saved by a jury member last week during eviction.

Seyi recently stated to fellow housemates that most brands do not want to be linked with Dorathy Bachor.

This, according to Seyi, can be traced back to her romantic relationship with her fellow housemate, Brighto, whom she publicly admitted to giving ‘head’ to.

No brand, according to Seyi, would want to be associated with someone who would say such a thing on national television.