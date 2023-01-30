Video: Why a lot of celebrity marriages fail – BBNaija Phyna gives her two cents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna disclosed that the reason why most marriages of celebrities fail is that they allow fame to control their ‘heads’.

BBNaija season 8 winner, Phyna has shared her opinion on why most marriages of celebrities are unsuccessful and ends up failing.

Speaking in an interview on TVC, the reality star disclosed that the reason why most marriages of celebrities fail is that they allow fame to control their ‘heads’.

Phyna added that celebrities even when with their partners flaunt their fame and their celebrity lifestyle around them causing issues between them.