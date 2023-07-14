Video: Who you dey compete with – Reactions as Chinenye Eucharia delves into movie production

Chinenye Eucharia, a promising actress, has created a stir online after informing social media users about her first film production project.

Before their falling out, the young woman was referred to as Destiny Etiko’s adopted daughter. Eucharia broke the news on her Instagram page.

She encouraged her fans to wait for the reveal of her cast as she expressed her utmost excitement about taking on such a large project.

Sharing a short video, she wrote:

“The Possibilities of God are my possibilities 💃💃

A DAY ONE on A CHINENYE EUCHARIA PRODUCTION

See me Through lord 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I Trust you Compeletely

Can’t wait to introduce my Amazing cast

Netizens reactions:

Mixed reactions however trailed Chinenye’s move, while some congratulated her for her bold and daring step, others insisted that she is not yet mature to produce a good movie.

One @officialugeed wrote: “Isn’t it too early to start your production? You aren’t even such a good actor yet. Learn, unlearn, keep learning, advance in learning before you jump into production. You are way too way to start having this competitive mindset.”

officialodogwu_ms wrote: “Una too dey rush for this country…. Congratulations by the way…”

nancynita855 wrote: “ 😂😂😂😂😂 na so them Dey take get movie production my sis you just enter industry you for first learn from the best 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

stephluvly wrote: “Who are you competing with.you just started yesterday to act overnight u Don they produce. ODIEGWU.”

blinks3747 wrote: “Nna ehn, some people get mind sha oo, for person progress, you still Dey comment rubbish, for person hustle, you Dey tell her say she Dey rush. In two years time or three years time when hustle don pay, na same una go still come her comment section come say, show love mama lmao 🤣. Na same una go talk say she get shuga daddy or she Dey do ashawo if she don Dey post her achievements. Social media perfect people, una wel done oo. Congratulations Omalicha, God is your strength, much love from my end. “