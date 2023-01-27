ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Who would have thought Big Brother is a woman?" – Ka3na unveils identity of reality show host, Big Brother

  • In a recent post, Ka3na mentioned her new findings about the voice that dishes out instructions to the housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Katherine Jones, popularly known as Ka3na has unveiled the identity of Big Brother.

In her ‘reveal’, Ka3na stated that Big Brother, also called Biggie is a woman.

Debunking the rumours of Biggie being Ejike Ibedilo, as suggested by Frank Edoho in 2018, Ka3na stated that the voice belongs to a woman, and she speaks very slowly.

In her words:

“Who would believe Big Brother is actually a woman. No wonder she dey speak slow.”

