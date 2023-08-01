Video: “Who the hell is Ceec, She should rest” – Pere loses cool as he narrates experience to Biggie

The Big Brother Naija Pere, an All Star housemate, has lost his cool when telling Big Brother about his fight with Ceec during his diary session.

Pere and Ceec had a spat last week after she blasted him for not siding with her during her confrontation with fellow resident Alex Unusual.

Following the encounter, Ceec urged Pere not to speak to her again until the season was done. Pere attempted to speak with her after a few days, but the chat did not go well.

Fast forward, Pere approached Big Brother about resolving concerns with Ceec, but she disregarded him.

“Who the hell is Ceec, she should rest. I can’t be friends with such a person. And I’m disappointed in that person”, Pere blunted out.

I’ll take you to America – Pere tells Alex

In other news Pere Egbi, a reality TV personality and actor from Nigeria, has offered to fly Alex Asogwa to the United States.

The proposition was made to her early on Tuesday morning as they were conversing with her in the garden area. Pere and Alex are roommates in the current Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ series.

When discussing how close he will be to Alex after the program, the former US military officer indicated that he would tape and glue himself to her when they were outside.

He insisted that he would be very close to her and even take her to America, but Alex did not take him seriously as she chatted about other topics.

She stated that she does not want to go to New York and probed Pere to know which of the US cities he will fly her to. The Nollywood actor suggested taking the filmmaker to Texas or Atlanta.