Video: “Who slap una papa” – Bella Shmurda breaks silence following LASU assault

Bella Shmurda, a Nigerian singer, has spoken out about the assault he recently experienced at LASU.

The singer denied allegations that he was slapped by the students in a post shared on his official Instagram account.

Additionally, he sent a message to those disseminating the news, saying that they had all missed his presence on social media.

“Who slap una papa? Dear bloggers dem tell una, una no even surprise. I figured, una don miss me”, he wrote via Instagram.

The singer went ahead to share a video of himself partying hard shortly after the reported assault at LASU.

Gonniks reacted: “Bella don para. Make una no stress am.”

Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck didn’t get a warm reception at LASU as the former was reportedly assaulted and the latter chased out by cultists from the school.

It was gathered that the two singers had turned up at the university to show support for their colleague, Pocolee who had a show performance at LASU.

Although what had transpired is at the time of writing this report unknown, security could be seen moving out a slightly dazed Bella Shmurda, after he was reportedly assaulted.

