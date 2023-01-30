ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Who she dey fight now” – Luchy Donalds stirs reactions following caption on new video

  In the caption, the actress stated that she did not use filters for the video and boasted about her natural beauty.
  The script interpreter bragged about her personality in a video posted to her Instagram page.

Luchy Donalds, a Nollywood actress, has triggered seemingly contradictory reactions from social media users in response to a video she recently shared online.

The script interpreter bragged about her personality in a video posted to her Instagram page.

In the video, Luchy, dressed in a green gown, can be seen sitting on a sofa while a woman in the background hypes her.

The 29-year-old also lavished praise on herself, adding that she is at the top.

In the caption, the actress stated that she did not use filters for the video and boasted about her natural beauty.*

She wrote:

“LD TO THE TOPPEST TOP
Zero filter in this video
I love my skin tone 💯
My all time hype girl @som_tizzle_
#LDTTTT
#LD
#LuchiesAwesomeGod”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

