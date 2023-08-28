Video: Who is really voting for grandson please?- Tacha expresses disappointment as Seyi survives another eviction

Tacha Akide, a popular reality celebrity, expresses disappointment as controversial BBNaija All Stars member Seyi Awolowo avoids another eviction.

Following his nasty and misogynistic comment, Seyi was on the radar of the disqualified housemate of the BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

Seyi survived the fifth week’s eviction show and was allowed to stay in the house for another week, while his teammates Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted.

Tacha became curious about the voters of the politician’s grandson after the eviction of two housemates other than Seyi.

In a post via Twitter, she wrote, “Who is really voting for grandson please??? Just Dey Answer.”

Reactions trailing question on how Seyi survived another eviction

Sire__Gift said: “I am the one. I don’t know my votes would count like this. 😭.”

uglychadd_ opined: “Honestly I’m giving Seyi my full votes now Una hatred don too much.”

EduEle5 wrote: “Patriarchy Men and those who want Steve Harvey marriage to crash.”

fadererah_ penned: ” co ask!!! His baba is working!!”

Gracie_oguns noted: “Grandson doesn’t actually have fans Jury saved his ass twice He’s always been a bottom 2 or 3 He won’t be fortunate by nextweek.”