ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Who is really voting for grandson please?- Tacha expresses disappointment as Seyi survives another eviction

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

Tacha Akide, a popular reality celebrity, expresses disappointment as controversial BBNaija All Stars member Seyi Awolowo avoids another eviction.

Following his nasty and misogynistic comment, Seyi was on the radar of the disqualified housemate of the BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

Seyi survived the fifth week’s eviction show and was allowed to stay in the house for another week, while his teammates Tolanibaj and Frodd were evicted.

Tacha became curious about the voters of the politician’s grandson after the eviction of two housemates other than Seyi.
In a post via Twitter, she wrote, “Who is really voting for grandson please??? Just Dey Answer.”

Reactions trailing question on how Seyi survived another eviction

Sire__Gift said: “I am the one. I don’t know my votes would count like this. 😭.”

uglychadd_ opined: “Honestly I’m giving Seyi my full votes now Una hatred don too much.”

EduEle5 wrote: “Patriarchy Men and those who want Steve Harvey marriage to crash.”

fadererah_ penned: ” co ask!!! His baba is working!!”

Gracie_oguns noted: “Grandson doesn’t actually have fans Jury saved his ass twice He’s always been a bottom 2 or 3 He won’t be fortunate by nextweek.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“My Whole World Resolves Around Them” Nadia Buari Says As She Bonds With Her Beautiful Kids (Photos)

26 mins ago

Video: “This is not goodbye, it’s see you later”- Williams Uchemba pens touching tribute as he mourns his mum

2 hours ago

Video: Hilarious moment Burna Boy asked his fans for money (Watch)

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Tolanibaj reveals why she’s attracted to Neo

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button