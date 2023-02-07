Video: “Who do Nigerians like this?” – Reactions as Lady recreates Asake’s ‘Yoga’ music video, her creativity amazes many (Watch)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A young Nigerian lady has wasted no time as she jumped on the ‘Yoga’ music video and even dressed like the singer.

Many internet users were amazed as they applauded the pretty lady for her creativity.

A Nigerian lady has recreated popular artiste, Asake’s hit single, ‘Yoga’ and it got many talking online.

Asake once again found his name on the lips of music lovers as he released his first hit of the year 2023, ‘Yoga’. The ‘terminator’ star shared the single along with a vibrant music video which depicts a deep, spirited, message that is expertly interwoven into the the song, and is primarily sung in the Yoruba language.

According to Asake, the song is about peace and zen. The music video, which was directed by celebrated cinematographer TG Omori, boasts of colorful imagery and was shot in Dakar, Senegal.

However, the young content creator wasted no time as she jumped on the ‘Yoga’ music video and even dressed like the singer.

The highlight of the recreation was how she used eyelashes to make moustache and beard on her face as she demonstrated the video.

Many internet users were amazed as they applauded the pretty lady for her creativity. They also gave credit to the videographer for doing a great job in making the recreation like a professional.

Some reactions are culled below:

mcmakopolo1 said, “Asake wey fair come get bress hmmmmmm👏👏👏👏👏 even the eyelashes beards is giving 😂😂”.

rich_smokeforever said, “The camera man na TG junior brother ? What !”

tima_nefertiti said, “The one behind the camera need an award 👏🏾”.

lonewolf__xxv said, “Asakasha ni eleyi😂”.

_spycyzy said, “Can we talk about the person handling the camera dopeeeee👏”.