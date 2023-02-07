Video: “Who Dey in between Alex leg” – Viral video of lady sitting in between Alexx Ekubo’s legs at a club sparks reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video of a lady sitting in between the legs of popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has gotten tongues wagging on social media.

The clip which was recently shared by Zubby Michael showed a moment of merriment at the actor’s birthday party.

Zubby Michael who took his new age celebration to the club with friends and colleagues in attendance shared a video of the moment Billionaire Jowizazaa stormed the arena and showed his might.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“Jowi Zaza came inn around 2am and hijaked the party 🔥GOD is real #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup”

However, in the clip, Alexx Ekubo was duly spotted and a lady sat in between his legs which caused the comment section to buzz a little as netizens were eager to know who the woman was.

While some IG users asked questions, others held that the lady was Ini Edo.

mellychy_official wrote:

“Am glad Chief Ikuku is doing okay 😍”

zara_organics_and_packaging wrote:

“Who Dey in between Alex leg”

One @iamadmire wrote:

“Who else saw Alex and the babe between his legs😅, I’m happy his doing better now.😋”

Replying ice_cruise penned:

“@iamadmire that is Ini edo open ur eye”

vivian_veev01 wrote:

“Ini always clubbing with Alex. Hmm”