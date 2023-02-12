Video: Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland schools release statement following death of 12-year-old student

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chrisland schools has finally released a statement on the loss of one of its students during an inter-house sports







Following the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran, the management of Chrisland schools released a statement on the loss of one of its students.

This comes after the late Whitney’s mom cried out for justice on social media following reports that her daughter slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports.

The late student’s father, Michael Adeniran had also taken to social media on Saturday night to demand a probe into the death of his daughter. He called on the Lagos State government and the police to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident saying, “the matter was reported to the police immediately after the incident occurred.

“The case is presently at the State Criminal Investigation Department and an autopsy is going to be carried out to know the circumstances that led to her death. That’s all the update I have for now.”

In response, Chrisland Schools released a statement to address the death of Whitney Adeniran.

The statement read;

“The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, with a deep sense of loss, announce the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on the January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.”

Chrisland requested that the Adeniran family conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of her death before her funeral.

“We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

“In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this, because the deceased in question, was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect.

“We also prioritised according respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently, to mourn together. This is a painful loss for all of us,” it added.