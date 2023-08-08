Video: Whitemoney’s Instagram account with 1.9 million followers allegedly hacked

Popular Big Brother Naija Season 8 All-Star Edition contestant Whitemoney’s Instagram account has been hacked, raising concerns among his sizable fan base.

With 1.9 million followers, which is a sizable following, the security breach has caused both fans and followers to express their concerns.

The disturbing information was shared on Twitter by a watchful Nigerian user, who also informed the world that Whitemoney’s Instagram account had been compromised.

According to reports, the hack happened late at night and caught the contestant’s team off guard.

The worried person was shocked to learn that the hacker, identified as a “white boy,” had taken over the account and even started uploading his own content.

The post reads;

“Is Whitemoney’s team awake? His 1.9 million followers account has been hacked by some guy and he’s uploading pics already!! The hacker has also put Whitemoney’s verified account on private. Omo, it’s the fact that the boy waited for 12am Naija time when people are sleeping to do this. Kai!!!”

Netizens Reactions…

@midasnonso: “It’s a Nigerian that did that. Maybe the handler has gone to click the wrong link. Or maybe he or she used a free wifi.”

@iamberRy57: “He deleted his posts also like Omo this is crazy asf the handler is very careless.”

@pengmanofficial: “What the fockkkkkkkkkkkk. The handler don go click wrong link! Chai”

@Ada_Ihiala: “He has locked the account.”

@__Godspetice99: “Omo this boy na hacker before this small boy go hacked whitemoney account shey una no how many celebrities account way go don chop low-key he get better tool’s jare so painful sha I can’t blame the handler because na hacked and I believe say na tools the boy use.”

See below;