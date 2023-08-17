Video: Whitemoney speaks out about beef with CeeC

Whitemoney, a popular housemate known for his culinary expertise, has spoken out about the disrespectful behavior exhibited by fellow contestant CeeC. During a candid diary session with Biggie, Whitemoney disclosed the underlying cause of the ongoing tension between him and CeeC within the show.

Whitemoney expressed his dismay at CeeC’s recurring use of derogatory language when addressing him, despite his status as a titled man.

The culinary expert, who is widely recognized for his culinary skills and charismatic personality, made it clear that he has earned two chieftaincy titles, both of which are attached to his name.

He also hinted at an impending third chieftaincy title, signifying his deep connection to his Igbo heritage.

In part of his words;

“CeeC insulted me despite letting my walls down as a respected African man. I’m an Igbo man to the core with two chieftaincy titles and the third one is on the way. There’s a limit to the insult that i can take.”

