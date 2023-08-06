ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Whitemoney spanks Mercy Eke’s backside hours after they shared a kiss during night party

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

“Angel, Cross, and other housemates are against you, let both of us align” – Whitemoney to Mercy Eke

Whitemoney, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, was captured on video playfully paddling fellow roommate Mercy Eke’s backside.

They had previously kissed at a Saturday night gathering.

Mercy Eke approached Whitemoney while he was working recently, and he spanked her backside playfully.

This move has stirred debate among viewers, with many expressing their thoughts on Whitemoney and Mercy Eke’s connection.

See some reactions below:

annj021: “I thought she said she has a boyfriend outside of house hmm what is happening.”

pheb_yanne: “I didn’t know anyone could be attracted to white money.”

vickiemanie: “And she has a boyfriend outside the house.”

reeljizyking: “White money don Dey feeel among because of fake kiss Dey mercy give am baba she go play you like ludo Dey kitchen Dey cook.”

estae_diogo: “He taps her ass sometimes sabi. Not because of that tip of tongue action yesterday. We watched it too from our tvs. We have eyes.”

gidotti_official: “A combination of this two will be a match made in heaven! They should give it a try!”

Watch The Video Below:

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

BB Naija: “This People Provoked This Girl, They Are Against Her” – Amaka Reacts To Ilebaye And Cee C’s Fight

9 mins ago

Mercy Eke And Whitemoney Share A Kiss During The Saturday Night Party

42 mins ago

Cee C Says She Knows About The Eviction Jury, Says Ozo Might Be Among The Eviction Jury

2 hours ago

Video: Concerns Trail Kizz Daniel Appearance In New Video With Taaooma

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button