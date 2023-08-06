Video: Whitemoney spanks Mercy Eke’s backside hours after they shared a kiss during night party

Whitemoney, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, was captured on video playfully paddling fellow roommate Mercy Eke’s backside.

They had previously kissed at a Saturday night gathering.

Mercy Eke approached Whitemoney while he was working recently, and he spanked her backside playfully.

This move has stirred debate among viewers, with many expressing their thoughts on Whitemoney and Mercy Eke’s connection.

See some reactions below:

annj021: “I thought she said she has a boyfriend outside of house hmm what is happening.”

pheb_yanne: “I didn’t know anyone could be attracted to white money.”

vickiemanie: “And she has a boyfriend outside the house.”

reeljizyking: “White money don Dey feeel among because of fake kiss Dey mercy give am baba she go play you like ludo Dey kitchen Dey cook.”

estae_diogo: “He taps her ass sometimes sabi. Not because of that tip of tongue action yesterday. We watched it too from our tvs. We have eyes.”

gidotti_official: “A combination of this two will be a match made in heaven! They should give it a try!”

Watch The Video Below: