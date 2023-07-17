Video: “White defines me”- Anita Joseph reacts after Angela Okorie dragged her for being useless

Anita Joseph, a Nollywood actress, has indirectly responded to her colleague, Angela Okorie, who called her useless.

Angela Okorie had shared a photo of Anita Joseph just hours before, dragging the actress into her feud with her best friend, Uche Elendu.

Angela referred to Anita as the most useless of them all, but she did say that Anita’s husband, MC Fish, is a nice guy.

The actress, who has a feud with one of her colleagues, has vowed to use any of them as a scapegoat in her feud with Uche.

“Ah, I see people calling this one Okuku.

This one is the most useless of them all but her husband is a good guy. Anybody wey talk nonsense I go use you as a scapegoat”.

Reacting to it, Anita re-shared the photo of her, which Angela Okorie shared on her Instagram page.

Describing the pictures as fire, Anita made it known that white defines her.

“This pic is 🔥🔥.

White defines me Shallom”.