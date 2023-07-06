Video: White Crowd Stare And Refuses To Sing Along As Omah Lay Performs Soso

An unpleasant incident for musician Omah Lay at a recent show in France was captured on tape, as the white audience appeared to be unfamiliar with his song.

A large audience surrounded the singer in the viral video and simply stared instead of singing and jumping as expected.

Only a few people who were black and seemed to know Soso sang along whenever Omah Lay approached them. The vocalist tried his hardest to make the concert come alive, but the audience seemed indifferent.

After performing hit single, Soso, Omah Lay, who had just released his deluxe album, Boy Alone, walked out of the stage with not so much excitement on his face.

Watch the video below:

reacting to the post:

@Uriemuesiri_ said, “Why did they now leave their house?”

@hanamnzali76 said, “I swear I was pissed of he was almost the only one singing”.

@jerriejerrie_ said, “It’s their loss not his, he will get paid and move on but imagine spending hard earned dollars to get tickets to a show and not even try to enjoy yourself or the show”.

@thesemiilore said, “This niggaz took my bro back to the days of upcoming artiste performing in a uni”.

@anthonystilldey said, “Omahlay too calm fr, Burnaboy for don match person for head.”

@Vipher72 said, “Make dis thing no add too Omahlay depression.”

@R0VIEL said, “Boy alone”.