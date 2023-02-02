ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Which of Una carry Usain Bolt money?- Skiibii reacts to allegation about Bella Shmurda scamming Usian Bolt of $11M – [Video]

  • A video circulating on social media shows a man who revealed that the ‘Cash App‘ crooner is being accused of defrauding Usain Bolt (considered the fastest man alive) of a whopping sum.
  • Skiibii Mayana in the face of the saga took to his Twitter handle where he threw a rhetorical question.

Singer, Skiibii Mayana has reacted to a viral claim about his colleague, Bella Shmurda scamming the famous Jamaican athlete, Usain Bolt of $11M.

A video circulating on social media shows a man who revealed that the ‘Cash App‘ crooner is being accused of defrauding Usain Bolt (considered the fastest man alive) of a whopping sum.

He also made reference to the lyrics of his hit track, ‘Cash App’ where he said: “Usain Bolt run am.”

Reactions however trailed the video with netizens leaving several waggish comments. Skiibii Mayana in the face of the saga took to his Twitter handle where he threw a rhetorical question.

The music star wrote: “Which of Una carry usain bolt money????”.

