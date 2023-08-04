Video: “Which kind of thing is this”- Sandra Iheuwa slams Ubi Franklin over birthday post for their daughter as she turns 4

Sandra Iheuwa, talent manager Ubi Franklin’s fourth babymama, has confronted him over a birthday message for their daughter, Ariella.

According to GISTLOVER, in honor of his daughter, who turns four today, Ubi shared images of himself and his mini-me while opening up about his challenges with his daughter.

Ubi noted that being a parent has brought him many challenges, but he strives to be one of the best fathers out there.

He told his daughter that he had weathered the storms of being with her and that he trusted God and time to show him the best way to deal with painful circumstances.

Today, he looks back with a smile that can only come from God. Being a father has been fulfilling for him because he could not have done it without God’s help.

In another message, he mentioned that it was also his birthday and thanked God for another year.

“We are 4 today! Thank you Lord for another Beautiful year, we are grateful for everything that You have done in my daughter’s life”.

Sandra Iheuwa lambasted him in the comments section for attempting to take their daughter’s attention.

She jokingly reminded him that today is their daughter’s birthday, not his, and that she doesn’t see the point in him posting his images on her special day.

“Oga it’s not your birthday. Please which kind thing be this all these fathers and their daughters”.