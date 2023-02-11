Video: ‘Whether He Wins Or Not My Dreams Align With His Agenda’ – Iyabo Ojo Names Preferred Presidential Candidate
Actress, Iyabo Ojo, has named Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), as her preferred presidential candidate ahead of the upcoming election.
GISTLLOVER reports that the actress announced this in a lengthy Instagram post and warned netizens to stop bullying celebrities who refuse to support their choice.
According to Iyabo Ojo, many people who fight and bully celebrities online fail to understand that politicians are friends, and they would be amazed at how they interact behind closed doors.
The actress stated that she believes in Peter Obi and that whether he wins or not, she will support him because her dreams and vision align with Peter Obi’s agenda.
She said:
I do not understand why some people on social media has resulted to insulting other people who are not in support of their political candidate, it’s democracy & everyone is entitled to support who so ever they wish to support, if you don’t like their choice fine vote your choice, one thing you must understand is this politicians are friends behind close doors & they or their children will never loss a sweat nor blood becos of you, please! Please!! please!!! stop bullying people that are not supporting your own candidate, ejor.
We’re all different.so our views defer, we see things differently & reason differently, politics is not a do or die, it’s not war, i will not make enemies or fight with any of my friends, colleagues or family who decides to vote their choice of candidate no matter how much we both disagree on our believes….. please let’s all embrace peace & not lose focus
I Alice Iyabo Ojo strongly believes in Peter Obi & i stand Obedient in my choice whether he wins or not because my vision & dreams for my country alliance with the Obedient agenda…
You also have a right to yours & and at the end of the day, one common interest we should all have is building a better Nigeria.