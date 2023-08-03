Video: “Where do I go now”- Lege Miami seeks help as Igbo landlady evicts him from his house

Adams Kehinde, best known as Lege Miami in Nollywood, has screamed out after receiving an eviction notice from his Landlady.

During the election, the controversial movie star, who got into problems for his support for now-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, mocked Eastern Nigerians.

His Landlady, who is from the East, has now served him with an eviction notice with a 7-day deadline.

Lege expressed his disappointment on his Instagram page, asking where he would go after the expulsion.

“They have given me notice. They gave me 7 days to vacate the house, I haven’t seen this before”.

“Where do I go now? My landlady just served me quit notice”.

Lege Miami cries out after Mr Macaroni sue him 50miliion over defamatory comments on social media

Actor Lege Miami cries out after Mr Marcaroni sue him 50miliion over defamatory comments on social media

Lege Miami, Nollywood actor also known as Adams Kehinde, has been served with a lawsuit of 50 million naira by Mr Macaroni.

Lege miami made this known in an Instagram post where he shared the letter with the public.

The actor accused of making defamatory and derogatory comments, attempted to cover his fear by informing Falana and Falana’s chambers, who issued the lawsuit, that he is friends with Mr. Macaroni and believes the skit maker did not intend his statements.

During the video, he expressed his admiration for Mr. Falana and promised to pay him a visit. He advised Mr. Falana not to worry about his disagreements with Mr. Macaroni, as they were friends and would resolve their issues indoor.