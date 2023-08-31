Video: “When She’s Not Queen Elizabeth” – Doyin Reports Ceec to Biggie Over Bad Attitude 

Doyin Davids, a Big Brother Naija housemate, reported Ceec, a fellow colleague, to Biggie during her diary session.

Recall that yesterday Pere and Ceec clashed after the latter walked out of the meeting in the morning.

Ceec clashed with Pere, drawing his family into the conflict.

Big Brother asked Doyin if she had anything to say during her diary session, and the new Head of House complained about Ceec walking out of the early morning meeting.

According to Doyin, anytime she has issues with Ceec, she expects her to approach her first; an act she described as a “slave and master relationship”.

“CeeC thinks that the world should revolve around her. She expects me to always apologize to her, it’s not a slave-master relationship.

She wanted me to go and ask her why she was walking away from the meeting, I’m like girl! You’re not Queen Elizabeth!”