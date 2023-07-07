Video: “When People Don’t Like You, They’ll Ride with Those Against You” Burna Boy Shares Cryptic Message

popular nigerian award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has shared a profound message about how people behave.

The Grammy award winner, who has been shutting down and headlining so many shows, took time out to reflect on life.

Burna Boy observed that when people dislike you, they would rally behind those who oppose you.

He further noted how these set of people, who go to any length to mingle with people they don’t also like just bring you down.

“When people don’t like you, they will ride with anybody that is against you. They may not even like them, but they both have one assignment”.

Burna Boy taunts Paulo Okoye for placing a N5million bid on his fan who wished Davido death

Burna Boy, a Grammy award-winning artiste, has mocked talent manager Pauloo Okoye over a 5 million naira bid he placed on a fan who wished Davido death.

According to GISTLOVER, a day after a troll wished Davido’s death, Pauloo Okoye urged anyone with his contact to find him.

He had promised to lavishly reward him or her if the troll would explain his insensitive tweet.

“Is good to find this guy!! What is this??? I’m putting 5M to find this guy’s location. To just explain this tweet”.

Now reacting to it, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to mock him.

Sharing several laughing emojis, he wrote, “5 million Naira”.